$RDFN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDFN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,223,118 of trading volume.

$RDFN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDFN:

$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 156,787 shares for an estimated $1,567,870 .

. CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,542 shares for an estimated $318,533 .

. ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,606 shares for an estimated $202,980.

$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RDFN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 11/18/2024

$RDFN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDFN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RDFN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $6.5 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $10.5 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $11.5 on 10/22/2024

