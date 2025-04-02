$RDFN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDFN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,223,118 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDFN:
$RDFN Insider Trading Activity
$RDFN insiders have traded $RDFN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIDGET FREY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 156,787 shares for an estimated $1,567,870.
- CHRISTIAN JOHN TAUBMAN (Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,542 shares for an estimated $318,533.
- ANTHONY RAY KAPPUS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,606 shares for an estimated $202,980.
$RDFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RDFN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 5,096,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,108,668
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,388,573 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,798,069
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,631,121 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,836,922
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,150,580 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,055,064
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,099,201 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,650,711
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 1,080,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,503,944
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP removed 1,019,127 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,020,529
$RDFN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDFN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 11/18/2024
$RDFN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDFN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RDFN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4.0 on 03/06/2025
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $6.5 on 11/18/2024
- Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $10.5 on 10/29/2024
- John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $11.5 on 10/22/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.