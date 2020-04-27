RDFN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.81, changing hands as high as $20.25 per share. Redfin Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDFN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.63 per share, with $32.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.09.

