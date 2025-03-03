$RDDT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDDT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $469,377,202 of trading volume.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDDT:

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 314 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 314 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 126 sales selling 816,448 shares for an estimated $108,833,519 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $29,966,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $15,980,965 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 148,122 shares for an estimated $15,835,544 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,966,250 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,519 shares for an estimated $2,704,933.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

