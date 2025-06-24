$RDDT stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDDT stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $473,251,345 of trading volume.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDDT:

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 317 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 314 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 139 sales selling 830,449 shares for an estimated $114,424,496 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 278,122 shares for an estimated $36,121,882 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $27,289,686 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 99,153 shares for an estimated $15,198,089 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 100,068 shares for an estimated $13,384,048 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 15,603 shares for an estimated $2,266,773 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 03/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RDDT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDDT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDDT forecast page.

$RDDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $197.0 on 01/14/2025

You can track data on $RDDT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.