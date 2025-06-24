$RDDT stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDDT stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $473,251,345 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RDDT:
$RDDT Insider Trading Activity
$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 317 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 314 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 139 sales selling 830,449 shares for an estimated $114,424,496.
- ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 278,122 shares for an estimated $36,121,882.
- JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $27,289,686.
- BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 99,153 shares for an estimated $15,198,089.
- CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 100,068 shares for an estimated $13,384,048.
- MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,394,250.
- MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 15,603 shares for an estimated $2,266,773.
- DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,871,232 shares (+103.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,192,236
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,296,068 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,269,353
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,863,744 shares (+233.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,506,745
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC removed 1,824,864 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,428,233
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 1,788,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,561,200
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,784,336 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,176,846
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 1,661,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,280,860
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 03/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$RDDT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDDT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RDDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RDDT forecast page.
$RDDT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/05/2025
- Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $145.0 on 05/02/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $197.0 on 01/14/2025
You can track data on $RDDT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.