$RDDT stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RDDT stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $190,275,689 of trading volume.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RDDT:

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 401 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 398 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 153 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $122,717,183 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 267,960 shares for an estimated $35,433,986 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $29,507,589 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 110,818 shares for an estimated $17,228,476 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $16,916,824 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,966,250 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,965 shares for an estimated $1,883,399 .

. DAVID C HABIGER has made 3 purchases buying 1,554 shares for an estimated $199,229 and 0 sales.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RDDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RDDT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/14 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/11.

$RDDT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDDT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

$RDDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDDT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RDDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $220.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $197.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $180.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 10/30/2024

