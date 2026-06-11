RDDT Rides on Strong International Expansion: A Sign for More Upside?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from a robust international expansion strategy that is fueling both its financial performance and long-term growth prospects. In the first quarter of 2026, international revenues surged 76% year over year, outpacing the already strong 67% growth in U.S. revenues.



In the first quarter of 2026, International ARPU increased 51% year over year to $2.02, signaling improving monetization intensity across regions. The platform’s international daily active unique users grew 26% year over year to 73.3 million. These metrics highlight Reddit’s ability to attract and engage users outside the United States, which is critical for its advertising revenue.



One of the key drivers behind this international momentum is Reddit's investment in machine translation, which has enabled the platform to support content in more than 30 languages, helping to build local communities and increase engagement outside the United States. The company is also investing in features like bot verification, improved onboarding and faster app performance to enhance user experience. The adoption of advanced ad products like Reddit Max and Dynamic Product Ads is helping advertisers achieve strong returns, further encouraging global brands to invest in Reddit’s platform.



Reddit’s international strategy is also supported by a growing sales footprint, with direct sales teams now operating in Canada, the U.K., Continental Europe and Australia, as well as channel partners covering additional regions.



RDDT’s expanding international portfolio and rising user engagement are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

RDDT is facing stiff competition from competitors like Pinterest PINS and Snap SNAP. Both Pinterest and Snap are also expanding their global footprint to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Pinterest continues to expand monetization opportunities across international markets through deeper advertiser penetration and broader go-to-market initiatives. First-quarter 2026 revenues from Europe increased 27% year over year, while Rest of World revenues surged 59%. Global MAUs increased 11% to a record 631 million.



SNAP is benefiting from strong international expansion, as evidenced by its global monthly active users reaching 956 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 5% year over year, and Global Daily Active Users grew to 483 million or 5% year over year.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 25.1% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's increase of 13.1% and the Internet - Software industry’s decline of 14.1%.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 8.91X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.55X. RDDT has a Value Score of F.

RDDT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, which has increased 1% over the past 30 days. This suggests 84.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.