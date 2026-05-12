RDDT Benefits From Strong Demand in Ad Business: More Upside Ahead?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from strong demand in its advertising business, which has become a key growth driver of the company’s impressive financial performance and future growth prospects. In the first quarter of 2026, Reddit reported total revenues of $663 million, up 69% year over year, with advertising revenue growing even faster at 74% to $625 million. This marks Reddit’s seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth above 60%, underscoring the sustained momentum in its ad business.



The expansion of advertiser tools such as Dynamic Product Ads (DPA), Reddit Pixel, and CAPI has been a key catalyst. In the first quarter of 2026, Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) have also driven more than 90% higher return on ad spend year over year, with brands like Liquid I.V. seeing DPAs outperform other campaigns by 40%. These advancements are attracting a broader range of advertisers. In the first quarter of 2026, active advertisers grew more than 75% year over year.



Reddit’s investments in AI-powered tools remain noteworthy. The launch and adoption of Reddit Max, an automated and AI-powered campaign tool, enabled advertisers to achieve a 17% reduction in cost per action and 25% more conversion outcomes in the first quarter of 2026. About 50% of Max campaign advertisers are now using AI-powered creative features, and brands like Cozy have reported 35% higher ROAS and 28% lower cost per acquisition using these tools.



Reddit’s strong demand in its ad business is fueling robust financial results and is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million, representing 43% to 45% year-over-year revenue growth with a midpoint of about 44%.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

Reddit is facing stiff competition from competitors like Snap SNAP and Meta Platforms META. Both Snap and Meta Platforms are expanding into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Snap is benefiting from strong revenue growth driven by improved advertising demand and the expansion of direct revenue streams. In the first quarter of 2026, Snap reported that advertising revenues reached $1.24 billion in the quarter, up 3% year over year, driven primarily by growth in direct response advertising.



Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms, which include Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, is driving user engagement to boost ad revenues. In the first quarter of 2026, Meta's Advertising revenues were $55.02 billion, which increased 33% year over year.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 32.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's increase of 16.4% and the Internet - Software industry’s decline of 14.6%.

RDDT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 8.45X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.87X. RDDT has a Value Score of D.

RDDT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.78 per share, which has increased 20% over the past 30 days. This suggests 82.44% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.