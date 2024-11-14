News & Insights

Stocks

R&D Computer Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 14, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

R&D Computer Co. Ltd. (JP:3924) has released an update.

R&D Computer Co., Ltd. reported a 4.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, totaling 6,754 million yen, despite a significant drop in operating and ordinary profit, which fell by over 36% year-on-year. The company forecasts a modest 3.4% growth in net sales for the full year, though it anticipates a nearly 29% decline in operating profit. Investors may note the slight reduction in dividend payments as the company navigates these financial shifts.

For further insights into JP:3924 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.