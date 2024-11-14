R&D Computer Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

R&D Computer Co. Ltd. (JP:3924) has released an update.

R&D Computer Co., Ltd. reported a 4.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, totaling 6,754 million yen, despite a significant drop in operating and ordinary profit, which fell by over 36% year-on-year. The company forecasts a modest 3.4% growth in net sales for the full year, though it anticipates a nearly 29% decline in operating profit. Investors may note the slight reduction in dividend payments as the company navigates these financial shifts.

