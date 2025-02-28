$RCUS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCUS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,101,918 of trading volume.

$RCUS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCUS:

$RCUS insiders have traded $RCUS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $14,999,996

TERRY J ROSEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $201,465

YASUNORI KANEKO purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $201,200

ALEXANDER AZOY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 201 shares for an estimated $3,079

$RCUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RCUS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

