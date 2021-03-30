RCUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.92, changing hands as low as $26.69 per share. Arcus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCUS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.075 per share, with $42.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.04.

