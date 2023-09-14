RCUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.52, changing hands as low as $20.46 per share. Arcus Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCUS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.70 per share, with $36.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.