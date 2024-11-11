RCS MediaGroup Shows Strong Digital Growth in 2024

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (IT:RCS) has released an update.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. has reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with increased EBITDA, EBIT, and net results despite ongoing global uncertainties. The company continues to lead as the top online publisher in Italy, boasting an active digital customer base of over 1.1 million subscriptions, and has shown a consistent growth in digital revenues. Additionally, RCS’s flagship publications, Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, maintain strong readership and digital engagement, underpinning RCS’s robust market position.

