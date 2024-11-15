News & Insights

RCS MediaGroup Announces Partial Demerger Plans

November 15, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (IT:RCS) has released an update.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. has filed a partial demerger project to spin-off into RCS Sports & Events S.r.l., with the approval process set to involve the Board of Directors and potentially an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The demerger project details and financial statements are now publicly accessible.

