RCS MediaGroup Announces Partial Demerger Plans

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (IT:RCS) has released an update.

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. has filed a partial demerger project to spin-off into RCS Sports & Events S.r.l., with the approval process set to involve the Board of Directors and potentially an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The demerger project details and financial statements are now publicly accessible.

