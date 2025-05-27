RCP Advisors Announces Final Close of $314 Million for RCP Fund XIX, LP

RCP Advisors closed its RCP Fund XIX, LP, raising $314 million for small buyout investments.

Quiver AI Summary

RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm, has announced the successful closing of its latest fund, RCP Fund XIX, LP, with approximately $314 million in capital commitments. The Fund attracted a diverse group of investors, including family offices, public pension plans, and high-net-worth individuals, reflecting the firm's strong support in the market over its 23-year history focused on North American small buyouts. Managed by Tom Danis, the Fund continues RCP's established investment strategy, primarily targeting buyout fund managers who seek to invest in established small to mid-sized companies with enterprise values between $10 million and $250 million. RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc., claims to be one of the largest sponsors in this niche sector, managing about $17 billion in committed capital.

Potential Positives

The final close of RCP Fund XIX at approximately $314 million in capital commitments indicates strong investor confidence and support for the firm.

The broad investor base, including family offices, public pension plans, and high-net-worth individuals, highlights RCP Advisors' diversified funding sources and appeal across various investor demographics.

The sustained commitment to the North American small company buyout market demonstrates RCP Advisors' strong strategy and expertise in this niche sector, enhancing its credibility and market presence.

Potential Negatives

RCP Advisors faces significant risks associated with their investment strategy, as emphasized in the release, which notes there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results to prior investments.

The press release indicates that past performance does not guarantee future results, which may raise concerns about the reliability of their investment approach among potential investors.

The detailed explanation of "committed capital" suggests complexities in their financial reporting, which could lead to misunderstandings or skepticism about the firm's scale and success.

FAQ

What is RCP Fund XIX, LP?

RCP Fund XIX, LP is the latest primary fund-of-funds from RCP Advisors, closing at approximately $314 million in capital commitments.

Who are the investors in RCP Fund XIX?

The fund has a diverse LP base, including family offices, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.

What investment strategy does Fund XIX follow?

Fund XIX targets buyout fund managers focusing on companies with enterprise values between $10 million and $250 million.

When was RCP Advisors founded?

RCP Advisors was founded in 2001 and specializes in private equity investment in North American small buyout fund managers.

How much capital does RCP Advisors manage?

As of May 27, 2025, RCP Advisors manages approximately $17.0 billion in committed capital.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,739,028 shares for an estimated $37,854,948 .

. MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,545 shares for an estimated $2,516,132 .

. EDWIN A. POSTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 172,876 shares for an estimated $2,265,528 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 101,097 shares for an estimated $1,254,031 .

. I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services, announced the final close of its latest primary fund-of-funds, RCP Fund XIX, LP (“Fund XIX” or the “Fund”). The Fund closed on approximately $314 million in capital commitments. The Fund has a broad LP base of new and existing investors, including family offices, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.





“We are humbled by the continued support of our limited partners. More than 23 years after launching our first fund-of-funds focused exclusively on the North American small company buyout market, RCP remains as committed as ever to our strategy as well as the managers with whom we partner,” said Tom Danis, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors.





Fund XIX will adhere to the same investment strategy that RCP’s predecessor primary funds employ. The Fund will generally target investments with buyout fund managers primarily focusing on less than $1 billion in committed capital. These managers will, in turn, generally seek to make control-oriented investments in established, small to mid-sized companies with approximately $10 million to $250 million in enterprise value.







About RCP Advisors







Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with approximately $17.0 billion in committed capital* and 55 full-time professionals as of May 27, 2025.





The information contained in this press release does not constituteinvestment adviceor an offer or sale of any security or investment product. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Statements are made as of the date of this release, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any forward-looking statements inherently are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those results or events predicted or anticipated by these statements. RCP’s investment strategy is subject to significant risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Past performance does not predict, and is not a guarantee of, future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of capital.





*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP’s advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by Columbia Partners Private Capital (the “Private Capital Unit”), a separate business unit of RCP Advisors 2, LLC (“RCP 2”), or by Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies (including, without limitation, Five Points Capital and Westech Investment Advisors, LLC), and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.



