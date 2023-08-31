RCM Technologies (RCMT) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.38% from the latest reported closing price of 19.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.04%, an increase of 26.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.68% to 2,755K shares. The put/call ratio of RCMT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 598K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 58.74% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 232K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 59.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 31.35% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 102K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

Kerrisdale Advisers holds 102K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 24.17% over the last quarter.

RCM Technologies Background Information

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

