RCM Technologies (RCMT) Price Target Increased by 19.30% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM:RCMT) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 19.30% from the prior estimate of 29.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from the latest reported closing price of 28.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.06%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.82% to 3,254K shares. The put/call ratio of RCMT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 597K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 48.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 54.13% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Ballast Asset Management holds 107K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 49.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 101.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 101K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RCM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

