RCM Technologies (RCMT) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 29.07

The average one-year price target for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been revised to 29.07 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from the latest reported closing price of 26.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 13.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.05%, an increase of 43.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 2,930K shares. The put/call ratio of RCMT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 541K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 151K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company.

Kent Lake Capital holds 123K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 31.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 112K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 76.78% over the last quarter.

RCM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

