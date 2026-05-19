Is RCM Technologies (RCMT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 233 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RCMT has gained about 8.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.3%. As we can see, RCM Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ralliant (RAL). The stock is up 15.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ralliant's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, RCM Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that RCMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ralliant, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 111-stock industry is ranked #165. The industry has moved -3.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RCM Technologies, Inc. and Ralliant. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.