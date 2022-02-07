RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 138% in 1 year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 138%. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 63% higher than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$6.8m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year RCM Technologies grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 14% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:RCMT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

We know that RCM Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling RCM Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that RCM Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 138% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RCM Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RCM Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like RCM Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.