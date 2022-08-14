RCM Technologies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 8.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 26% to US$13.61 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$74m, statutory earnings beat expectations 8.6%, with RCM Technologies reporting profits of US$0.57 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:RCMT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from RCM Technologies' dual analysts is for revenues of US$302.1m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 2.1% to US$2.04 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$311.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.99 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that while sentiment around revenues has declined following the latest results, the analysts are now more bullish on the company's earnings power.

There's been a 8.2% lift in the price target to US$26.50, with the analysts signalling that the higher earnings forecasts are more relevant to the business than the weaker revenue estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting RCM Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect RCM Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards RCM Technologies following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that RCM Technologies' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for RCM Technologies going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for RCM Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.