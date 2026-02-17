RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) was up +1.37% at $18.55. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.

The stock of company has fallen by 9.23% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 7.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $81.9 million, indicating a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $314.83 million, indicating changes of +14.29% and +13.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.76, so one might conclude that RCM Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

