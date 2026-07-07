RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $27.60, moving -2.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.16%.

The stock of company has risen by 17.87% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, RCM Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.74%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $80.67 million, reflecting a 3.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $343.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.4% and +7.4%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, RCM Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.41.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.