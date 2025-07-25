RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $25.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.17% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.93%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $78.15 million, indicating a 13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.2 per share and revenue of $313.89 million, which would represent changes of +8.37% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.43 of its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT)?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

