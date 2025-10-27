RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) was down 2.2% at $22.68. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.14% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $68.26 million, reflecting a 13.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $313.91 million, indicating changes of +17.24% and +12.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.35.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

