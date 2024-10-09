RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) ending at $21.11, denoting a -0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.27% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 4.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $60.59 million, indicating a 4.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $277.23 million, representing changes of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, RCM Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.85.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.