RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $19.60, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.35% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.56, signifying a 19.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $69.9 million, reflecting a 4.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $278.04 million, indicating changes of +8.06% and +5.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.39.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.