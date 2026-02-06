RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) was down 1.1% at $19.83. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.97% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.18%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.91%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 18.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $81.9 million, indicating a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $314.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +13.09%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RCM Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.45, so one might conclude that RCM Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

