RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $17.59, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.2% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 5.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $74.27 million, indicating a 3.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $295.12 million, indicating changes of +7.88% and +6.01%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RCM Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.93 for its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

