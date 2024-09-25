RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $20.33, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.83% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $60.59 million, indicating a 4.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $277.23 million, indicating changes of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.23.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.