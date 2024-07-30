RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $19.52, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.3% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 19.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.9 million, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $278.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.06% and +5.62%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.67 for its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.