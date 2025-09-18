RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $27.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.57% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.93% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 2.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.26 million, up 13.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $313.91 million, indicating changes of +17.24% and +12.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.72.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

