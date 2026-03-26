RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $19.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.14% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 18.37% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $81.9 million, indicating a 6.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $314.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.29% and +13.09%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.24.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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