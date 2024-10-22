RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $21.45, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.4% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $60.59 million, showing a 4.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $277.23 million, signifying shifts of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.85.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

