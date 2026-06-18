RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $26.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.89% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $80.67 million, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $343.03 million, representing changes of +8.4% and +7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, RCM Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.27 for its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.