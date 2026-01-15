RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $20.59, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 2.23%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.37%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $81.9 million, indicating a 6.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and a revenue of $314.83 million, representing changes of +14.29% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. RCM Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.93.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.