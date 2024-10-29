RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) reached $21.86, with a +1.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.71% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 4.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.59 million, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $277.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.97.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

