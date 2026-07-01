RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $28.93, moving +2.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 23.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $80.67 million, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $343.03 million, indicating changes of +8.4% and +7.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.37.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.