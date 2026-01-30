RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) was up +2.31% at $20.81. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.51% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 4.49% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect RCM Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.9 million, up 6.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $314.83 million, which would represent changes of +14.29% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RCM Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

