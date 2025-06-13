RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed at $22.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.85% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.6, showcasing a 7.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $78.15 million, showing a 13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $313.89 million, representing changes of +7.88% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.13.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.