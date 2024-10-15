RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) ended the recent trading session at $21.30, demonstrating a +1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 4.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.59 million, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $277.23 million, representing changes of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RCM Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.