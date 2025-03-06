RCM Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 13, 2025, to Discuss Financial Results

RCM Technologies, Inc. announces a conference call on March 13, 2025, to discuss financial results for 2024.

RCM Technologies, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on March 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ending December 28, 2024. Domestic callers can dial in at (888) 272-8703, while international callers can use (713) 936-6995. The company, which operates in various sectors including healthcare, engineering, aerospace, and life sciences, emphasizes its role in designing and enabling future industries. The press release also includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks that may affect actual results. Interested parties are encouraged to review RCM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Potential Positives

RCM Technologies is set to hold a conference call to discuss their financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.



The release highlights the company's focus on key market segments such as Health Care, Engineering, and Aerospace & Defense, emphasizing its diverse service offerings and relevance in crucial industries.



RCM Technologies positions itself as a provider of services essential for the modernization of industries, showcasing its strategic role in future developments.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties associated with future financial performance, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding the company's ability to meet expectations.

The lack of specific financial guidance or details in the release may indicate uncertainty about the company's current financial situation.

The mandatory disclaimers about forward-looking statements could be perceived as a lack of confidence in achieving projected growth and revenues.

FAQ

When will RCM Technologies hold its next conference call?

RCM Technologies will hold its next conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

What are the dial-in numbers for the conference call?

The dial-in numbers are (888) 272-8703 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.

What financial results will RCM discuss during the call?

RCM Technologies will discuss the financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.

What sectors does RCM Technologies operate in?

RCM Technologies operates in sectors such as Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, and Life Sciences.

Where can I find more information about RCM Technologies?

More information about RCM Technologies can be found on their official website at www.rcmt.com.

$RCMT Insider Trading Activity

$RCMT insiders have traded $RCMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SAKS (Division President, HC Srvs.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $235,006.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RCMT stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024. The teleconference dial-in numbers are (888) 272-8703 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.











About RCM















RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)







is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.









www.rcmt.com







.





The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.











RCM Technologies, Inc.







Tel: 856.356.4500









Corporate Contacts:













2500 McClellan Avenue





info@rcmt.com







Bradley S. Vizi











Pennsauken, NJ 08109





www.rcmt.com









Executive Chairman























Kevin D. Miller























Chief Financial Officer











