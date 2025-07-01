RCM Technologies, Inc. Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as Part of 2025 Reconstitution

RCM Technologies, Inc. joins the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, reflecting significant company growth and market presence.

RCM Technologies, Inc. has been added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, effective June 30, 2025, marking a significant achievement in the company's over 50-year history. The Executive Chairman, Bradley Vizi, highlighted this inclusion as a pivotal moment that reflects the company's commitment to innovative strategies and solutions, as it aims to contribute to global infrastructure development. The Russell Indexes serve as important benchmarks for investment managers, with around $10.6 trillion in assets linked to them, demonstrating the value of RCM’s services in various sectors, including healthcare, engineering, and data solutions.

Potential Positives

RCM Technologies, Inc. has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the investment community.

This addition indicates strong market confidence and aligns RCM Technologies with a broader array of institutional and retail investors who rely on Russell Indexes for investment strategies.

The milestone signifies over 50 years of the company's commitment to innovation and performance, highlighting its stability and expertise in providing advanced engineering and technology solutions.

Being part of the Russell 2000 may provide access to additional investment opportunities and resources for growth as the company aims for further expansion in key sectors.

Potential Negatives

While the addition to the Russell 2000 may seem positive, it might imply that RCM Technologies is currently classified as a small-cap company, which can indicate higher volatility and perceived risk compared to larger companies.



The press release does not provide any financial metrics or performance indicators, which leaves unclear the actual impact of this index addition on the company's financial stability or growth potential.



There is no mention of any future growth strategies or initiatives post-index addition, raising concerns about the company's long-term strategic direction and operational plans.

FAQ

What significant milestone did RCM Technologies achieve recently?

RCM Technologies was added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes on June 30, 2025.

How will joining the Russell 2000 Index benefit RCM Technologies?

Joining the Russell 2000 Index may increase visibility and investment opportunities for RCM Technologies among institutional investors.

What services does RCM Technologies provide?

RCM Technologies offers advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, technology services, and solutions across various industries.

What is the significance of the Russell Indexes?

Russell Indexes serve as benchmarks for investment strategies and are widely utilized by investment managers for index funds.

Who manages the FTSE Russell Indexes?

FTSE Russell, a global index leader, manages the Russell Indexes, focusing on transparent methodology and industry standards.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the performance of its clients through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and technology services, was added to the broad-market Russell 3000



and small-cap Russell 2000



Indexes, effective after the US market opened on June 30 as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution.





“We have reached a significant milestone reflecting over 50 years of history and our dedicated workforce contributing to forward-thinking strategies and industry-leading solutions,” commented Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, Inc. “The addition to the Russell 2000 marks the beginning of a new phase of our journey as we strive to be an increasing part of the global infrastructure build-out.”





Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.









About RCM











RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT)



is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions.





www.rcmt.com





About FTSE Russell







, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. For more information, visit





FTSE Russell





