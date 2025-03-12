RCM TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $RCMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

RCM TECHNOLOGIES ($RCMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $76,910,000, missing estimates of $80,580,000 by $-3,670,000.

RCM TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

RCM TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $RCMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SAKS (Division President, HC Srvs.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $235,006.

RCM TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of RCM TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

