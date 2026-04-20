RCL's Europe and Alaska Strength: Are International Markets the Key?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s RCL international deployments, particularly Europe and Alaska, are emerging as powerful contributors to its growth narrative. While the Caribbean remains dominant, accounting for more than half of capacity, performance in overseas markets is increasingly shaping yield strength and diversification.



Europe stands out as a high-yield region for Royal Caribbean. The company continues to see strong demand from both North American and European travelers, with bookings holding firm on both pricing and volume. The upcoming debut of new ships in Europe further reinforces confidence, signaling that premium experiences and differentiated itineraries are resonating well with global consumers. Despite some timing-related capacity shifts, underlying demand trends remain solid.



Alaska, though smaller at roughly 5% of capacity, is also delivering steady momentum. Supported by premium ships and unique itineraries, the region benefits from strong pricing power and consistent traveler interest. Its appeal lies in experiential travel, aligning with broader consumer trends favoring destination-driven vacations.



What’s notable is that these international markets are not just filling ships; they are enhancing margins. Europe’s higher yield profile and Alaska’s premium positioning provide a favorable mix that supports overall profitability. This complements Royal Caribbean’s strategy of balancing volume-heavy Caribbean operations with high-value international sailings.



In essence, while the Caribbean drives scale, Europe and Alaska are proving critical for value creation. As Royal Caribbean continues to expand its global footprint and deploy advanced ships internationally, these markets could play an increasingly central role in sustaining long-term earnings growth.

How Competitors Are Leveraging International Strength

Among Royal Caribbean’s key rivals, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH are also leaning on international markets like Europe and Alaska to drive growth.



Carnival benefits from its massive scale and multi-brand portfolio, enabling broad deployment across European itineraries and price segments. However, its strategy is more volume-oriented, which can dilute yield expansion compared with Royal Caribbean’s premium positioning. Alaska remains a steady contributor, but higher cost exposure may limit margin upside.



Norwegian focuses more on premium and destination-rich cruising, making Europe a key earnings lever. Its flexible fleet supports deployment in high-yield markets like Alaska, though Norwegian’s smaller scale constrains capacity growth relative to larger peers.

While both Carnival and NCLH are benefiting from strong international demand, Royal Caribbean’s combination of scale, pricing power and premium offerings positions it more favorably.

RCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 50.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 33.4% growth.

RCL Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, below the industry’s average of 16.69.

RCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 11.6%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.