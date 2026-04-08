RCL Stock Rises 28% in Past Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL have rallied 28.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 11.1% rise. Over the same timeframe, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 24.7%.



This outperformance reflects the underlying strength of Royal Caribbean’s fundamentals, driven by resilient demand for experiential travel and the company’s ability to deliver differentiated, value-oriented vacation offerings. Its expanding portfolio of next-generation ships, exclusive destinations and an integrated vacation ecosystem has enhanced pricing power and broadened its reach beyond traditional cruising, reinforcing a durable competitive edge.



Investor confidence has also been supported by continued investments in loyalty programs and digital capabilities, including AI-driven personalization and revenue optimization, which are boosting customer engagement and repeat demand. Alongside disciplined balance sheet improvement and scale-led efficiencies, these initiatives are driving sustained margin expansion and cash flow growth, positioning RCL to capture a larger share of the global vacation market and support long-term shareholder value.

RCL One-Year Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The key question for investors now is whether to buy into the momentum, lock in gains, or stay on the sidelines. A closer look at the company’s underlying fundamentals and growth drivers can help determine if the stock still offers upside or if it is time to adopt a more cautious stance.

Key Drivers of Royal Caribbean’s Growth

Royal Caribbean continues to demonstrate robust and broad-based demand across its portfolio, underscoring sustained consumer appetite for cruise vacations. Management highlighted a meaningful acceleration in booking activity, with approximately two-thirds of 2026 capacity already booked at higher pricing, while load factors remain within historical norms, providing strong demand visibility and reinforcing pricing resilience.



Fleet expansion and innovation remain central to the company’s competitive positioning. Recently introduced vessels, including Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel, are generating strong booking momentum and exceeding initial expectations. Encouraging early demand for Legend of the Seas, ahead of its European debut, further reflects Royal Caribbean’s ability to effectively deploy capacity and capture demand across diverse geographies.



The company is also extending its growth runway through its strategic entry into river cruising under the Celebrity brand. With plans to expand to 20 vessels by 2031, this initiative has seen demand surpass initial expectations. Importantly, a large share of bookings is being driven by existing customers who are new to river cruising, validating RCL’s strategy of leveraging its loyal customer base to expand into adjacent vacation categories and enhance customer lifetime value.



Additionally, Royal Caribbean continues to strengthen its ecosystem through investments in exclusive destinations and advanced technologies. Private destinations are increasingly integral to itinerary differentiation and guest engagement, with penetration expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Concurrently, digital platforms and AI-driven capabilities are enhancing personalization, optimizing operations and improving revenue quality, collectively supporting sustained margin expansion and long-term value creation.

Positive 2026 Outlook Reinforces RCL’s Earnings Growth Potential

Royal Caribbean enters 2026 with strong financial momentum. Management expects revenues to grow at a double-digit rate, supported by capacity growth of approximately 6.7% and net yield growth of 1.5% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings per share guidance of $17.70 to $18.10 implies roughly 14% year-over-year growth, while operating cash flow is projected to exceed $7 billion.

The combination of sustained demand, disciplined capacity deployment, margin expansion and robust cash generation positions Royal Caribbean to continue compounding shareholder value across the cycle.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2026 EPS has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

RCL Earnings Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the same time frame, earnings estimates for industry players, including Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, have declined 10.2% and 10%, respectively.

RCL’s Key Challenges: High Costs, Macro Woes & Capacity Pressures

Royal Caribbean faces cost and regulatory headwinds that could temper its growth trajectory. For 2026, net cruise costs excluding fuel are projected to be flat to modestly higher, with management citing roughly 200 basis points of cost headwinds, largely tied to private destination operations that do not immediately drive passenger revenue growth. Additionally, the expansion of the EU Emissions Trading System to cover all European itineraries is expected to increase compliance costs. While ongoing improvements in fuel efficiency and operational scale provide some offset, fuel price volatility and regulatory burdens may weigh on margin expansion.



Elevated capacity growth across key regions, particularly the Caribbean, raises the risk of supply-demand imbalances, potentially intensifying competitive pressures. While management continues to highlight resilient booking trends and pricing discipline, increased industry capacity — especially in shorter booking windows — may weigh on yields.



Execution and timing risks tied to capacity expansion and operational schedules also remain a key consideration. A higher level of dry dock activity, coupled with ship modernization initiatives, is expected to create variability in capacity deployment and yield comparisons. Management indicated that yield growth will be more back-end loaded in 2026, reflecting dry dock timing, deployment mix and the phased ramp-up of new ships and destinations, which could pressure performance in the first half of the year.

RCL Stock Valuation Insights

Royal Caribbean stock is currently trading at a discount. RCL is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.26, below the industry average of 15.10, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity.

RCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other industry players, such as Carnival and Norwegian Cruise, have P/E ratios of 10.44 and 7.76, respectively.

RCL’s Investment Verdict: Hold for Now

Royal Caribbean is supported by strong fundamentals, including resilient demand, a differentiated product portfolio and a well-defined long-term growth trajectory driven by innovation and strategic expansion. The company’s ability to sustain pricing power, deepen customer engagement and drive margin improvement reinforces its long-term investment appeal.



However, near-term headwinds such as cost pressures, capacity expansion and execution-related timing risks may create some volatility in performance. While the stock’s strong rally over the past year reflects much of the positive sentiment, the current valuation appears to adequately factor in its growth prospects.



Against this backdrop, existing investors may consider holding the stock to participate in its long-term growth story, while prospective investors could adopt a measured approach and look for more favorable entry levels. Overall, a balanced stance appears appropriate at current levels.



Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.