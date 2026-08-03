RCL Q2 Earnings Call Balances Europe Drag and 2027 Strength

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL framed its second-quarter call around resilient demand, stronger close-in bookings and a higher full-year earnings outlook. Management said geopolitical disruption is limiting Mediterranean yield upside.

Investor attention shifted to Caribbean pricing, the 2027 booking curve and the company’s ability to expand its vacation ecosystem while maintaining cost discipline.

RCL Raises Outlook on Broad-Based Execution

RCL reported adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Revenues of $4.83 billion topped the $4.81 billion consensus figure.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Naftali Holtz said stronger revenues, lower costs and favorable joint-venture performance drove the result. Net yields rose 1.2% in constant currency as capacity increased 5%.

The CFO said cost favorability was mainly timing-related, with expenses shifting later. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.8 billion.

Royal Caribbean Sees Demand Holding Firm

Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Jason Liberty said consumers remain focused on travel and experiences, though some are choosing closer destinations and booking nearer departure dates for flexibility.

The CEO said June and July demand was strong after a modest May slowdown. The 2026 and 2027 book positions remain at record pricing, while onboard spending and pre-cruise purchases exceed the prior-year levels.

Executive vice president and CFO Naftali Holtz said 2027 bookings are pacing ahead of historical levels, including affected itineraries. Management emphasized that higher volumes are being secured at higher prices.

RCL Keeps Yield View as Europe Weighs

RCL maintained its 2026 constant-currency net yield growth outlook of 1.75% to 2.25%. Revenues are expected to rise 9% as capacity grows 6.6%, while net cruise costs excluding fuel remain roughly flat.

Jason Liberty said Mediterranean demand remains healthy but below earlier expectations because the Middle East conflict has persisted. Without that pressure, management would have raised its second-half yield outlook.

Naftali Holtz projected roughly flat third-quarter yields, 8.5% capacity growth and adjusted earnings of $6.26 to $6.36 per share. He expects fourth-quarter yields to reaccelerate as deployment mix and dry-dock timing reverse a roughly two-point third-quarter headwind.

Royal Caribbean Deepens Guest Engagement

Liberty highlighted loyalty and technology as central to raising repeat rates and lifetime guest value. The Royal ONE card has exceeded sign-up and spending expectations, while Points Choice and Status Match generated more than 500,000 enrollments.

The CEO also said more than 90% of guests use the app, and more than half of onboard revenues are purchased before embarkation. That data supports more relevant recommendations across dining, entertainment and destinations.

The connected platform also includes new ships, private destinations and Celebrity River Cruises. The CEO said stakeholder discussions are expected to affect Mahahual’s prior timeline, though RCL remains committed to the development.

RCL Defends Caribbean Pricing in Q&A

A Stifel analyst asked whether heavier competitor promotions were affecting Caribbean pricing. Liberty said differentiated ships, destinations, loyalty tools and high guest satisfaction provide insulation, with demand remaining strong into 2027.

A UBS analyst pressed management on 2027 load factors and pricing. Holtz and Liberty said booked load is near elevated historical levels, while pricing is higher year over year.

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked whether later booking behavior could soften load factors. The CEO said RCL prioritizes price integrity and may accept lower loads in disrupted markets, but close-in demand has supported higher pricing rather than discounting.

Royal Caribbean Stays Focused on Returns

Management’s closing posture combined growth investment with balance-sheet and capital-return discipline. RCL ended the quarter with $6.9 billion of liquidity and leverage below three times.

The company returned more than $600 million through dividends and repurchases. The CEO and CFO tied 2027 ambitions to moderate yield growth, cost control and selective capital deployment rather than ideal market conditions.

Zacks Signals Show a Mixed but Balanced Setup

RCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value and Growth Score is C each, while the Momentum Score is A and the VGM Score is B, indicating stronger momentum and a favorable combined style profile alongside middling value and growth characteristics.

Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with the strongest historical combinations centered on Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B scores. RCL’s current setup is less decisive, and the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimates are revised after the reported results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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