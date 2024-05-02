RCL or ATAT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are likely familiar with Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Royal Caribbean has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that RCL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

RCL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.70, while ATAT has a forward P/E of 17.09. We also note that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47.

Another notable valuation metric for RCL is its P/B ratio of 6.65. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ATAT has a P/B of 8.47.

Based on these metrics and many more, RCL holds a Value grade of B, while ATAT has a Value grade of D.

RCL stands above ATAT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that RCL is the superior value option right now.

