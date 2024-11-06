RCL or ATAT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Leisure and Recreation Services sector have probably already heard of Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Royal Caribbean and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that RCL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

RCL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.17, while ATAT has a forward P/E of 21.87. We also note that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ATAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64.

Another notable valuation metric for RCL is its P/B ratio of 7.84. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ATAT has a P/B of 10.02.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to RCL's Value grade of B and ATAT's Value grade of C.

RCL stands above ATAT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that RCL is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.