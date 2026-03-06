RCL Adds New Ships and Destinations: Driving Long-Term Growth?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s RCL expansion strategy is increasingly centered on adding new ships and enhancing its destination portfolio, both of which could support long-term growth. The company continues to invest heavily in its fleet and vacation ecosystem, aiming to attract new customers while encouraging repeat travel from existing guests.

One key pillar of this strategy is fleet expansion. Royal Caribbean recently announced plans to introduce a new class of ships under its Discovery platform while continuing to deploy high-profile vessels such as Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel. Management believes that new ships do more than simply increase capacity, they enhance the overall guest experience, broaden the customer base and drive stronger financial returns through higher demand and improved onboard spending.

The company is also expanding into river cruising, a segment it sees as a meaningful growth opportunity. Royal Caribbean plans to add 10 additional ships to its Celebrity River Cruises fleet, which would expand the fleet to 20 vessels by 2031. This move is expected to provide travelers with more itinerary options across Europe while giving the company access to a new segment of vacation demand.

Beyond ships, Royal Caribbean is strengthening its destination ecosystem. The launch of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island and the development of other private destinations aim to deliver differentiated vacation experiences that keep guests within the company’s ecosystem. Exclusive destinations also help boost customer satisfaction and encourage repeat bookings.

Overall, Royal Caribbean’s strategy of combining new ships, expanded itineraries and unique destinations could strengthen its competitive position in the global leisure travel market. By enhancing both capacity and guest experiences, the company appears well positioned to capture a larger share of the growing vacation industry.

Competition in Fleet Expansion and Destination Experiences

Two major competitors of Royal Caribbean Group are Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH, both of which are also investing in new ships and destination offerings to strengthen long-term growth.

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise operator, continues to expand and modernize its fleet while enhancing the destination portfolio. The company is investing in new ships designed to improve onboard experiences and drive higher passenger demand. It is also developing exclusive destinations and private island experiences in the Caribbean to provide more differentiated vacations. These initiatives are like Royal Caribbean’s strategy of combining larger ships with unique destinations to attract travelers seeking immersive cruise experiences.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is also focusing on fleet growth and product innovation. The company has multiple new ships scheduled for delivery in the coming years, aimed at expanding capacity and improving onboard amenities. In addition, Norwegian continues to upgrade its private island destinations and develop new itineraries to enhance guest experiences. These initiatives position the company to compete more effectively with Royal Caribbean’s expanding fleet and destination ecosystem.

RCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 12.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.

RCL Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26X, below the industry’s average of 15.71X.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 15.7% and 14.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

