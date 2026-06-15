RCL Up 17% in a Month: Is the Cruise Leader Still a Bargain?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s RCL shares have climbed 16.5% over the past month, compared with the industry’s increase of 7.2%. The company’s ability to sustain strong demand, expand margins and generate long-term earnings growth despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop bodes well.

The rally has been fueled by management’s upbeat commentary on consumer spending trends, record booking activity, resilient pricing, growing onboard spending and confidence in delivering another year of double-digit revenue and earnings growth.

Investors also appear encouraged by Royal Caribbean’s expanding portfolio of exclusive destinations, growing loyalty ecosystem and technology-driven initiatives that are helping deepen customer engagement and strengthen its competitive position. While geopolitical uncertainties and fuel-cost pressures remain concerns, the cruise operator continues to demonstrate why it is viewed as one of the strongest players in the global vacation industry.

On the other hand, within the same time frame, shares of other industry players like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Carnival Corporation & plc CCL have gained 27.3% and 17.1%, respectively.

Price Performance



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What’s Working in Royal Caribbean’s Favor?

Royal Caribbean continues to benefit from one of the strongest demand environments in the travel industry. Management noted that consumers remain highly engaged, prioritizing experiences over material purchases. The company’s booking position remains at record pricing levels, while onboard spending continues to run well above pre-pandemic norms. This combination is supporting healthy revenue growth and profitability.

Another major strength is Royal Caribbean’s leadership in the Caribbean market. The region represents more than half of the company’s deployment, and management expects positive Caribbean yield growth in 2026 despite industry capacity additions. Premium destinations such as Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island continue to differentiate the company’s offerings and support pricing power.

The company is also seeing increasing benefits from its digital transformation initiatives. Mobile app adoption exceeds 90%, digital booking penetration has more than doubled since 2019 and over half of onboard purchases are now made before guests board a ship. These trends allow Royal Caribbean to personalize vacations, improve guest engagement and drive higher onboard spending.

Loyalty initiatives are creating another growth avenue. Repeat guests now account for roughly 40% of customers, up from historical levels. Management noted that repeat customers spend about 25% more than first-time cruisers, boosting customer lifetime value and reducing acquisition costs. The company’s Status Match program and new Royal ONE co-branded credit card should further strengthen customer retention.

Growth prospects also remain compelling. Royal Caribbean continues expanding its destination ecosystem through projects such as Royal Beach Club Santorini, Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Perfect Day Mexico. The latter is expected to become a major draw for the underpenetrated Texas cruise market. Meanwhile, the Icon-class fleet continues to generate strong consumer demand, with bookings for the upcoming Legend of the Seas reportedly ahead of previous Icon-class launches.

Financially, the company remains on a solid footing. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded more than 300 basis points year over year to 38%, operating cash flow increased 13%, and leverage ended the quarter below 3x. Strong cash generation provides flexibility for fleet investments, debt reduction and shareholder returns.

What Could Hurt RCL Going Forward?

Despite the favorable outlook, investors should not overlook several risks. The most immediate concern is geopolitical uncertainty. Royal Caribbean acknowledged that conflicts in the Middle East temporarily weakened booking trends for high-yield Mediterranean itineraries. Although management said bookings have rebounded and demand has “turned the corner,” these disruptions forced the company to reduce its yield expectations for parts of 2026.

Fuel costs represent another challenge. Rising fuel prices are expected to create a significant earnings headwind this year. Management estimates current fuel prices could reduce earnings by approximately 62 cents per share, even with nearly 60% of 2026 fuel consumption hedged. Additional energy price volatility could pressure margins.

Airfare inflation and travel disruptions also remain concerns. Higher flight costs and reduced airline capacity negatively affected Mediterranean bookings during the quarter. While conditions have improved, further disruptions could impact customer travel decisions, particularly for international itineraries.

The company is also navigating capacity growth across the industry. While Royal Caribbean believes its premium destinations and newer ships provide a competitive advantage, increased cruise supply could eventually put pressure on prices if demand softens.

RCL Estimate Revisions

In the past 30 days, analysts have trimmed their estimates for the current and the next years by 0.5% to $17.27 and 0.7% to $19.86, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 10.4% and 15%, respectively. Then again, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise’s current-year earnings are estimated to witness year-over-year declines of 1.3% and 20.4%, respectively.



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Royal Caribbean Trades at a Discount

RCL is currently priced at an attractive discount relative to its industry, making it a compelling opportunity for investors. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.96, below the industry average, RCL’s valuation suggests room for upside, reinforcing its appeal for those looking to capitalize on its growth trajectory.



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Wrapping Up

Royal Caribbean appears well positioned to continue benefiting from strong consumer demand, premium vacation offerings, a growing base of loyal customers and an expanding portfolio of exclusive destinations. The company’s focus on enhancing guest experiences through new ships, destination investments and digital innovation should support long-term revenue and profit growth.

However, the stock’s recent surge leaves less room for error, particularly as the company navigates geopolitical uncertainties, elevated fuel costs and potential travel disruptions that could weigh on demand in certain regions. While Royal Caribbean's competitive advantages and growth initiatives justify confidence in its long-term outlook, the recent rally and modest downward revisions to earnings estimates suggest that risk-reward is becoming more balanced. Consequently, current shareholders may consider holding the stock to participate in the company's ongoing growth story, while prospective investors may prefer to wait for a more favorable entry point before building new positions.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.